Miley Cyrus discharged from hospital

Miley Cyrus has been discharged from hospital after undergoing surgery for a mystery condition.

The Wrecking Ball singer was admitted to hospital earlier this week amid reports she was suffering from tonsillitis.

However, in an Instagram Story marking her return home, Miley told her fans she'd actually had to go under the knife - although she didn't explain what for.

As she posed alongside her shirtless boyfriend Cody Simpson, the 26-year-old wrote: "She made it home. Recovering from surgery send all the vibe$."

Cody shared another selfie alongside Miley, as well as a picture of the singer in a jumper bearing the word "Freedom" and writing: "She made it home... My sick girl is finally free."

The pair's loving display comes amid reports that they used to "hook up" in the early days of their friendship, but have no intention of dating one another exclusively - despite Miley referring to Cody as her "BF" in a post from her hospital bed.

"They have hooked up in the past... They both just want to have fun and are open and honest with each other about that," a source told Entertainment Tonight. "Miley and Cody talk to each other about everything. They are very close and feel comfortable sharing details with each other about their lives."

Miley's romance with Cody comes after her split from Kaitlynn Carter after a rebound relationship following her break-up from husband Liam Hemsworth.