Game of Thrones audition was Elizabeth Olsen's worst

Elizabeth Olsen shudders when she thinks about her "bad" audition for Game of Thrones.

The 30 year old doesn't have to audition too often these days now she's a big star with The Avengers franchises under her belt, so when she was asked to recall a terrible try-out in a recent interview, she couldn't.

Recalling her selective memory on Live with Kelly and Ryan on Thursday (10Oct19), the actress said, "And then I was like, 'Oh right, I auditioned for Game of Thrones!' It was for Khaleesi (Daenerys Targaryen) - she was just burned alive and then I start making this huge speech.

"It was in this small room," she added, "reading with the casting director... and that was the furthest I got. It was that bad. It was horrible.

"I was like, 'This is uncomfortable for me, I’m sure it’s awkward for her (casting director), no one’s going to enjoy this experience'."

Showrunners David Benioff and D. B. Weiss ultimately chose to scrap Daenerys' speech for the Game of Thrones season one finale, instead letting the reveal of three baby dragons speak for itself.

Now that she has much more power in Hollywood, Olsen thinks she would play things differently in the future, by stopping a meeting she feels is going badly.

"(I) should have (stopped it). I think I would now. I’d be, 'I don’t think I'm going to do this any justice... hopefully call me back at a different time... for something else'."

The now iconic role ultimately went to Emilia Clarke.