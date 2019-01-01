Ted Danson: 'TV divorce really confused our friends'

Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen have to remind their friends they're still a couple following a confusing story line on TV comedy Curb Your Enthusiasm.

The actors, who play exaggerated versions of themselves on Larry David's HBO series, celebrated their 24th wedding anniversary earlier this month (Oct19), but they separated as husband and wife on the small screen in 2017.

"That was mean," The Good Place star joked, sharing the funny story on Live with Kelly and Ryan on Thursday (10Oct19). "Larry David, a friend I guess, had me and Mary, who play ourselves on his show, get a divorce."

Some of their pals thought it was a case of art imitating life, and worried the longtime couple had really split.

"People would call us who we’d had dinner with the month before going, 'What?'" he laughed. "When we have a big trauma in our life, we’re going to announce it on the Larry David show.

The pair celebrated its anniversary with a date in Vancouver, Canada, where they got married: "We took a seaplane from the harbour, walked half a block out of Vancouver Island, and it was just brilliant," he added. "It was really lovely."