Ryan Phillippe settles assault lawsuit with ex-girlfriend

Ryan Phillippe has agreed to pay his ex-girlfriend an undisclosed sum to settle an assault case against him.

Model Elsie Hewitt filed a $1 million (£791,000) lawsuit in 2017, accusing the Shooter actor of assaulting her and throwing her down a flight of stairs following their break-up, but the former lovers have now agreed to put the matter to rest.

According to E! News, a notice of settlement was filed on Thursday (10Oct19), officially ending the legal battle.

The new agreement arrives just over a month after it was revealed Hewitt was planning to call Phillippe's ex-wife Reese Witherspoon to the stand to testify among her witnesses at trial, which was scheduled to commence next week (15Oct19).

Ryan has always denied the accusations against him, insisting his ex was trying to extort him.

Another of Phillippe's exes, Paulina Slagter, has also made it onto Hewitt's list.

In August (19), the actor attempted to block his ex-girlfriend from deposing Witherspoon, telling the judge overseeing the case his marriage had no relevance to the case. Ryan also asked for any evidence of prior police reports filed against him and information about dietary supplements to be scratched from the proceedings.

He lost his bid to keep Slagter from testifying in the case and Hewitt also shut down his attempts to block her from obtaining police records.