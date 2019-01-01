NEWS Renee Zellweger wishes she could convince Liza Minnelli to watch Judy Newsdesk Share with :







Renee Zellweger wishes she could convince Judy Garland's daughter Liza Minnelli to watch her new biopic.



The Oscar winner plays the troubled singer and actress in Judy, which focuses on The Wizard of Oz star's sold-out concerts at the Talk of the Town nightclub in London in 1968.



Despite earning rave reviews, Minnelli publicly criticised the movie and refused to approve director Rupert Goold's take on the last few months of her mother's life. Posting on her Facebook page, she said she had never met Zellweger, and fired: "Any reports to the contrary are 100% fiction."



The 50-year-old is keen to meet with the Cabaret star in an effort to convince her to watch the movie but concedes that the singer and actress would find any movie about her famous mother difficult.



“I wish she was here so we could chat!” Zellweger told British newspaper the Guardian and added that she tried to avoid an “impersonation” of Garland in the biopic.



“She’s such a legend. But there’s so much to the human being as well. You want her to come across as big as she was, but also show the woman... Her intelligence, determination, tenacity, hope. She never gave that up, no matter the circumstances," she said of the movie icon, who tragically died after an accidental overdose in 1969 at the age of 47.



Elsewhere in the interview, Zellweger teased the possibility of reprising her role as plucky journalist Bridget Jones, adapted from author Helen Fielding 's 2013 novel, Mad About the Boy.



“I’m not being coy, I promise. I’m always the last to know... I do know that Helen has written a book, so maybe," she shared.