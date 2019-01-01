NEWS Emilia Clarke felt intimidated by the thought of singing George Michael songs in 'Last Christmas' Newsdesk Share with :







The 33-year-old actress stars alongside Henry Golding and Dame Emma Thompson in the romantic comedy film - which features music from the late singer - and Emilia has admitted she was initially overawed by the prospect of singing the iconic tunes.



Speaking about her role in the Paul Feig-directed film, Emilia told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I don't do my own stunts but I do do my own singing.



"I was aware that that would be too much pressure for me to be like, 'It's George Michael! I'm singing to George Michael!'



"[But then] I kind of realised that the words that I were saying were so poignant for the character, and that I was telling her story, and it's just that George Michael was giving me the vehicle with which to do it."



The pop legend's music plays a central role in the new film, and Henry has explained his importance to the project.

He shared: "George Michael is literally [like] another character in the whole movie."



Meanwhile, Emma recently revealed that she got George's blessing to make 'Last Christmas'.



The Oscar-winning actress - who penned the festive romantic comedy movie around the singer's music - revealed that before his passing, George was all for the movie and its social message.



She said: "[George] was just the loveliest guy you could imagine. [He loved] all of these themes in the movie; he was passionate about homelessness, and he had this great social conscience.



"I got really enthused and we started to write, and then - of course - he had that tragic early death in 2016, on Christmas Day.



"So we lost him, and I miss him so much. I wish he was here because I know he'd love it, because the film's like being hugged, and all of his music - we've got 15 of his songs, including a new one at the end - is so cool."