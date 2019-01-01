Kristen Bell returning as narrator for Gossip Girl sequel

Kristen Bell is set to become a Gossip Girl once more to narrate the upcoming series reboot.

The Frozen star lent her voice to the hit teen drama from 2007 to 2012, and now, she will return to the franchise to help tell the stories of a new generation of New York City-based private school teens.

The Gossip Girl revamp will be set eight years after the events of the previous six-season run, which was based on Cecily von Ziegesar's young adult novels and was responsible for turning Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, Penn Badgley, Chace Crawford, Ed Westwick, and Taylor Momsen into stars.

Announcing Bell's deal, producers stated, "Kristen Bell has always been and will always be the voice of Gossip Girl."

Further casting details have yet to be revealed.

The sequel series, developed by original show producers Joshua Safran, Josh Schwartz, and Stephanie Savage, is set to air on America's new HBO Max streaming service.