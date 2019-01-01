Malika Haqq reveals baby's gender in sponsored Instagram post

Model and actress Malika Haqq is expecting a baby boy - and announced the news in a sponsored Instagram post on Friday (08Nov19).

The 36-year-old Sky High star announced she was pregnant with her first child in September, by posting a shot of herself holding a positive pregnancy test.

"I listen to my heart, and I've decided that the rest of my life will be the best of my life. I'm pregnant!" she captioned the post. "I didn't know when, I just knew one day.

"God said it's my turn, and I couldn't be more grateful for the little spirit that grows inside of me. I am yours, baby, and you are mine."

Taking to the social networking site again this week, Khloe Kardashian's best friend revealed that she is expecting a little boy in a sponsored post with Bio Oil - which is popular by expectant mothers because its oil helps with stretch marks as well as scars, uneven skin tone, ageing and dehydrated skin.

"It's A Boy!!! I'm thankful to my baby boy and @BioOilUSA for my pregnancy glow. #BioOilPartner," the star wrote in the caption. "I've used this oil for over 10 years to lesson the appearance of scars, stretch marks and for instant moisture. I wouldn't dare go this pregnancy without it. #LoveYourMarks."

Clearly thrilled by the news, Malika's twin sister Khadijah re-posted the image on her own Instagram Stories and wrote: "IT'S A BOY!!!"

Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Khloe congratulated her pal when the news was first announced, enthusing: "Congratulations!!! My bestie @Malika is having a baby!!!"