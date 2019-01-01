Renee Zellweger loved incognito chats during acting break

Renee Zellweger loved striking up conversations with members of the public, who didn't recognise her, during her break from acting.

Zellweger took an extended break from acting after starring in the 2010 film My Own Love Song, before returning to the limelight in 2016's Bridget Jones's Baby.

In a new interview with InStyle magazine, the actress shared that a huge bonus to the break was being able to chat with ordinary people without them being starstruck and realising she was a big celebrity.

"It was nice to have authentic exchanges with people for a while," she explained. "When you're not on the radar, people don't clock who you are; you're just a person at the coffee shop ordering a coffee. I just knew that there were certain things I needed to prioritise and if I kept going, there would be just no way I could do it."

The 50-year-old, who is tipped to win her second Oscar for her performance in the Judy Garland biopic, Judy, also revealed how media attention affected her personal life.

"I was devastated about a breakup, and it was plastered all over the tabloids," the 50-year-old noted. "None of it true, all of it humiliating. Never mind that living the experience (of the relationship) was plenty."

However, her brother, Drew, helped her through the pain by reminding her that her public profile was not a real representation of the star.

"My brother taught me that this is what it is," she added. "This is not a proper representation of you and how you live your life. The choices you make, this is not. It is entertainment, and it's funny if you look at it in the right way."

Renee's full interview with InStyle hits U.S. newsstands on 22 November.