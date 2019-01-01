Helena Bonham Carter enjoyed sleepover at Windsor Castle

Helena Bonham Carter once enjoyed a sleepover and guided tour of Windsor Castle from Queen Elizabeth II herself.

The actress plays British royal Princess Margaret in the upcoming third season of The Crown and told Radio Times magazine her links to the royal family go beyond portraying the Queen's sister.

In addition to her uncle Mark Bonham Carter, who dated the Princess during his time as a guard, the star recalled one evening she and her ex Tim Burton had a sleepover at Windsor Castle with famous pals Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig.

Remembering the night from "about 10 years ago", Helena shared: "It’s fun! Rachel Weisz was there with James Bond. I stayed in Prince Charles’s rooms. We had supper and The Queen and Prince Philip gave us a tour."

She added that each of the guests received a memento from the monarch, with Tim receiving a first edition copy of Alice in Wonderland - which he was working on at the time - and the actress herself taking home a letter from Lionel Logue, who was King George VI's speech therapist, in honour of her role in The King's Speech.

"It was really touching," the Planet of the Apes star confessed.

Season three of The Crown, which stars Olivia Colman as the Queen, debuts on Sunday.