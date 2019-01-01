Birthday boy Tyler Christopher arrested

U.S. soap star Tyler Christopher ended his birthday behind bars following an arrest for public intoxication.

The former General Hospital actor, who was once married to Eva Longoria, was taken into custody in Martinsville, Indiana on Monday night (11Nov19) - the day he turned 47.

According to TMZ, Christopher had passed out and urinated on himself while taking an Uber cab home, prompting the driver to call the authorities to deal with him.

In the police report, obtained by the New York Post's Page Six, Christopher is accused of "harassing, annoying or alarming another person" while in a state of intoxication caused by alcohol or a controlled substance.

Christopher was placed behind bars on $1,000 (£780) bond, or $225 (£175) cash, and had yet to put up the money to secure his release as WENN went to press.

He is due to stand trial on Wednesday (13Nov19).

His arrest took place just three days after Christopher had another, separate public intoxication incident last Friday (08Nov19), when he allegedly attempted to get into another person's car at a Walgreens pharmacy parking lot.

Christopher has yet to comment on his recent run-ins with the law.

He was a castmember of General Hospital on and off for 20 years until 2016, before moving to Days of Our Lives, on which he appeared from December, 2017 until he exited the series in March (19).