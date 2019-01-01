Emilia Clarke hasn't read 'unhelpful' Last Christmas reviews

Emilia Clarke is refusing to read the reviews for her new festive flick Last Christmas as she believes the commentary is "not helpful".

Directed by Paul Feig from a script penned by Bryony Kimmings, Emma Thompson, and her husband Greg Wise, the film stars Clarke as Kate, a cynical Christmas store worker who keeps running into a cheerful young man named Tom (Henry Golding) and begins to fall for him.

Last Christmas has received a mixed response from critics, yet, the British actress has now claimed that she has not read a single comment about the movie.

"I don't look at them at all. It's partly drama school training, and then you do a bit of theatre, and it's just not helpful," she told BBC News. "The way I see it, right, is that I stopped Googling myself within a year of Game of Thrones happening. Because I was like, 'I don't need to know what people think about the size of my bottom, thank you so much.

"And then when you stop Googling yourself, you then stop reading reviews."

Among the critics who have panned Last Christmas is writer Dan Wootton from Britain's The Sun newspaper, who deemed the feature "the worst festive film I have ever seen".

"It's a woke, remoaning, overly politically correct mess of a movie that manages to suck every inch of fun, joy, and togetherness out of the season where we should be jolly," he added.

Wooton's description refers to the movie's references to Britain's exit from the European Union, known as Brexit, along with the fact the movie's central characters are immigrants.

At one point, Thompson's character, a Yugoslav woman named Petra, states that the EU referendum result makes her feel unwelcome, while another scene shows Clarke's Kate comforting passengers on a London bus after they had been verbally abused for not speaking English.

Yet, Thompson has insisted the references to Britain's current political landscape are "very lightly brushed in" and are essential to understanding the overall narrative.

"Because it's set in a very particular time as well, it's set in 2016, we couldn't avoid it," the 60-year-old explained. "Having it not there would've been slightly psychotic. And I think what's more important about what's under the fun of the movie is a message about kindness."

Last Christmas, which showcases the music of George Michael and Wham!, opens in the U.K. on Friday.