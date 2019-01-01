NEWS Pregnant Eva Amurri Martino splits from husband Newsdesk Share with :







Susan Sarandon's pregnant daughter, Eva Amurri Martino, has separated from her husband after eight years of marriage.



The actress, 34, has released a joint statement with soccer pundit Kyle Martino announcing their decision to call it quits, two months after going public with their pregnancy news.



"Our family is starting down a new path," they posted on social media. "After a lot of thoughtful consideration, and work on our relationship, we have made the difficult decision to lovingly part ways as a couple."



The former couple, which is expecting a baby boy in the spring (20), a little brother for daughter Marlowe, five, and three-year-old son Major, goes on to add: "We are committed to, and excited about, raising our three beautiful children as close friends and deep partners, and we have the utmost respect for one another. We feel so grateful for the wonderful gifts we have created and received throughout our decade together.



"We have realized over time that the best path to happiness for us as a family is in this different direction, and we look forward to forging ahead in to a new beautiful relationship. We appreciate your support and understanding as we navigate this new transition for our family."



Amurri Martino is Sarandon's daughter with Italian director Franco Amurri.