Shay Mitchell turns to former co-star Troian Bellisario for parenting advice

First-time mum Shay Mitchell has been turning to her former Pretty Little Liars co-star Troian Bellisario for parenting advice.



The 32-year-old actress gave birth to daughter Atlas, her first child with boyfriend Matte Babel, last month, and has since been doing her best to get to grips with the often daunting world of motherhood.



But luckily, Shay has a friend she can look to for advice - Troian, whose daughter Aurora turned one in October.



Asked by Entertainment Tonight which of her Pretty Little Liars pals has met Atlas, Shay replied, "Troian Bellisario. She has been the person I've gone to for the most advice, obviously having a daughter of her own. But the other girls will definitely be meeting her soon."



Continuing to explain just how much she values Troian and her advice, Shay added: "I'm the luckiest person in the world. She is not only such an incredible person, but the best mom ever. And so to have her give me advice is like, more than I could ever ask for."



One aspect of parenthood that people struggle with the most is the lack of sleep.



Yet, Shay insisted her tiredness is "all worth it", as she gushed: "I wouldn't trade it for the world.



"(What's surprised me is) just how little sleep you actually need to function, so that is what I've learned. And (I've learned) just to stop everything and really take it all in, because they do grow so fast. So that's what I'm trying to do."