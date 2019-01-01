Jennifer Lopez 'didn't get paid' for her acting role in Hustlers

Jennifer Lopez has claimed she took on her role as stripper Ramona in Hustlers "for free".

The singer/actress stars in the movie as the "savage" performer, and also produced the flick, which was a box office smash over the summer and also featured Cardi B, Lizzo, Constance Wu, and Lili Reinhart.

Despite the film's success, the Waiting For Tonight singer has now told GQ magazine as their Icon of the Year for their annual Men of the Year issue that she didn't get paid for her involvement.

"I do things because I love them. I didn't get paid a whole bunch of money for Hustlers," she shared. "I did it for free and produced it. I bank on myself. That's the Jenny from the Block. I do what I want, I do what I love."

Jennifer went on to explain how the financial arrangement helped her to engage with her character's independent mindset.

"Whether she was doing great things or bad things, she was very clear about what she wanted and what her goals were. And that she could do it on her own

"For me, who grew up with my sister sleeping in the same bed, and then went from one relationship to the other, playing that character, and having to be that independent and in charge, I was just like, 'God, this is so empowering,'" the 50-year-old mused, adding: "It was fun when I was playing it. It was scary when I was watching it."

Elsewhere, Jennifer insisted that she's very proud of Hustlers, calling the movie a "moment" for women everywhere.

"This is our movie where we run s**t. They know it's all women producers, women director, women writer, all women starring in it," she added. "And they kind of took ownership of that. We've been watching men take advantage of women in movies a long time. And so it was a fun kind of ride to see the tables turn."