Eva Amurri Martino struggles as estranged husband moves out

Pregnant actress Eva Amurri Martino struggled through her estranged husband's "brutal" departure on Monday (18Nov19) as he officially moved out of their family home.

Susan Sarandon's daughter took to Instagram to pour out her emotions as she and soccer pundit Kyle Martino took the next step in their divorce process, three days after going public with the decision to end their eight-year marriage.

"I just want to add that Kyle's move out day was really hard for me today and tonight," wrote the 34 year old, who is expecting their third child.

"It really doesn't matter how good of friends (sic) you are and how 'right' the decision is - there are moments in the process of a divorce that are just absolutely brutal for the soul and very scary as a newly single mom of almost 3 kids."

Vowing to stay strong for their unborn boy, as well as their five-year-old daughter Marlowe and three-year-old son Major, Amurri Martino continued, "I know it all will get easier and better and there are good and bad days.

"Trying to hold it together for my precious kiddos who mean the world to us and deserve the best and healthiest life possible. They are my North Star."

She also showed off a "gorgeous friendship ring" she had decided to wear after receiving the piece of jewellery from the retired sportsman on their last anniversary.

Meanwhile, Martino documented the big move on social media too, sharing a photo of his estranged wife and their two eldest kids.

He captioned the image, "Move out day. Couldn't have asked for a better send-off crew. I love you guys so much and will always be your dad in our beautiful family. See you tomorrow."

The former couple's third child is due in the spring (20).