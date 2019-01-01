Bohemian Rhapsody producer to tackle Michael Jackson biopic

Bohemian Rhapsody producer Graham King is to make a film about the life of Michael Jackson.

GK Films has secured the rights from the King of Pop's estate to make the biopic, and the movie will have unprecedented access to all of his music, according to Deadline.

Three-time Oscar-nominated writer John Logan, who wrote the screenplays for Skyfall and Gladiator, has been hired to write the script.

King has previously worked with Logan on movies such as Hugo, Rango and Martin Scorsese's The Aviator, which was a biopic of aviation businessman and film director Howard Hughes and followed the billionaire's rise to huge success and his mental health issues.

Editors at Deadline report that the film will include all details of Jackson's complex and controversial life, which ended with his death in June 2009 at the age of 50.

The pop icon began his career with his four brothers in The Jackson 5, before going on to create classic pop albums pop as Thriller, Off the Wall and Bad.

Jackson's life was mired with controversy, and he was embroiled in several allegations of child abuse, some of which were documented in this year's Emmy-winning HBO film Leaving Neverland.

Fresh from the success of last year's biopic of Queen frontman Freddie Mercury - which landed leading man Rami Malek a Best Actor Oscar - King and his production company recently signed a deal to showcase the story of disco legends the Bee Gees.