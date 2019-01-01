Dan Levy calls out Delta airlines for 'problematic' censorship of Rocketman

Dan Levy has called out bosses at Delta airlines for censoring gay love scenes from showings of Rocketman - despite previously promising to rectify the situation.

Last month, airline bosses promised to restore heavily-edited same-sex love scenes to the Elton John biopic and Olivia Wilde's directorial debut, Booksmart.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, however, Schitt's Creek star Dan insisted the company was still showing censored versions of the flick during flights, as he hit out at the airline.

"On a flight and noticed @Delta cut the gay love scenes out of @rocketmanmovie," he penned. "Censoring LGBTQ love stories/intimacy is highly problematic and super disappointing."

Delta first came under fire in late October when one customer complained that a lesbian love scene - which contained no nudity - and kissing scenes between two of the female characters in Booksmart had been omitted. Dialogue had also been removed, along with the words "vagina" and "genitals" which had been muted throughout the film.

In a subsequent statement to The Hollywood Reporter, Delta spokesperson Emma Protis explained: "Studios often provide videos in two forms: a theatrical, original version and an edited version.

"We selected the edited version and now realise content well within our guidelines was unnecessarily excluded from both films. We are working to make sure this doesn't happen again."

Delta representatives have not yet responded to Dan's comments.