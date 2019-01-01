Leonardo DiCaprio's girlfriend Camila Morrone defends couple's 23-year age gap

Leonardo DiCaprio's girlfriend Camila Morrone has defended the 23-year age gap between herself and the actor, insisting "anyone should be able to date who they want to date".

In an interview with The Los Angeles Times, the 22-year-old spoke about her relationship with the 45-year-old Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star, and said she doesn't concern herself with their vast difference in age.

"There's so many relationships in Hollywood - and in the history of the world - where people have large age gaps," she commented. "I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date."

However, Camila admitted that if she wasn't in the relationship herself, she "probably would be curious about it, too".

While she's most famous for her modelling career, Camila is hoping to make a name for herself as an actress too, and is keeping her fingers crossed that her role in indie movie Mickey and the Bear will help people focus on her on-screen skills rather than her personal life.

"I think more and more now that people are seeing the film, I'm slowly getting an identity outside of that (her relationship with Leonardo)," the brunette beauty continued. "Which is frustrating, because I feel like there should always be an identity besides who you're dating.

"I understand the association, but I'm confident that will continue to slip away and be less of a conversation."