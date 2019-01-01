Daisy Ridley discusses Carrie Fisher's 'really sad' final scenes in The Rise of Skywalker

Daisy Ridley has warned Star Wars fans that Carrie Fisher's final scenes in The Rise of Skywalker are "really sad".

The 60-year-old actress, who played Princess/General Leia Organa in the sci-fi franchise, passed away unexpectedly in December 2016 after suffering a cardiac arrest onboard a flight from London to Los Angeles.

In order for her character to appear in the third and final movie in the current trilogy, director J.J. Abrams was handed the task of using old footage of Carrie from 2015's The Force Awakens and 2017's The Last Jedi.

Still mourning the death of her friend and co-star, Daisy then had to reshoot scenes that included old footage of Carrie so that the story could continue, despite the death of the Star Wars icon.

"It was definitely difficult," the 27-year-old told GQ magazine. "It was emotional doing it, because you're also weirdly picturing her. You're not picturing how the scene is going to be."

"It's really sad," Daisy lamented. "And it's going to be really sad, but also, it's amazing that they have all this footage that is woven into the story in such a strange way."

The British star also revealed that she never discussed Carrie's death with some of her co-stars, including Mark Hamill, who played Luke Skywalker.

"I would never presume. Mark's known her for 40 years," Daisy said, becoming emotional as she revealed she had spoken to Carrie's daughter, Billie Lourd, who plays Lieutenant Connix. "I had a conversation with Billie about it. I just wanted to ask Billie how she was doing."

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is in cinemas from 18 December.