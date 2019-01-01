Sharon Osbourne: 'America's Got Talent has always been a boys' club'

Sharon Osbourne has claimed America's Got Talent was always a "boys' club" during her time on the show.

The Talk host, who was a judge on the programme for six years, opened up about her time on the series to her fellow panellists on the hit U.S. daytime show, following reports judge Gabrielle Union was dismissed from the judging panel for making multiple complaints to TV bosses about the allegedly "toxic" workplace culture.

"The boys take care of each other and the women are not paid as much as the men," Sharon explained.

She went on to allege that judge Howie Mandel, who still appears on Simon Cowell's TV talent show, was hired and offered a private plane, while she would fly commercial to live auditions."

"I don't begrudge anyone earning what they earn, good for you, god bless you. But when my old ass has been there moving the show? And I get an American Airlines ticket and he's in a private plane?" she added.

Speaking backstage with Entertainment Tonight, Sharon offered the actress advice on the situation, urging her to "stick to the way she feels", explaining: "If she feels that she wasn't treated well, and respectfully, that's her journey and that's her story.

She added: "I thought she was great."

Sharon departed the show in 2012, and previously told her talk show pals that it was her decision to leave the series, but added she had a few issues with NBC herself.

"When I was there it was, you know, a great show to work on. The crew and everybody was amazing to me, everybody, except the network," The Osbournes star insisted.