NEWS Jennifer Aniston finds working behind the camera 'unbelievably rewarding' Newsdesk Share with :







Jennifer Aniston felt "fulfilled" taking on a role behind the camera for her Apple TV+ series The Morning Show.



Alongside co-star Reese Witherspoon, Aniston served as a co-executive producer on the project, which details women's experiences in the cutthroat world of television morning news.



While the Friends actress confessed she had nerves over the project initially, she told People her doubts compelled her to take on the job.



"The words, 'I dare you' or 'No' always make me kind of go, 'Oh, okay. Well, let's just see'," she reflected.



Aniston, who has been recognised alongside Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez and Michelle Obama as one of the publication's People of the Year, added she's "thrilled because the reaction to it is so incredible and there's so much appreciation for it".



"Doing it, I mean we were really flying by the seat of our pants... But at the same time, it was unbelievably rewarding," she explained. "Just to be that involved. To really take on a subject that could be touchy and obviously taboo - and also necessary during this time that we're in. I feel like I've got wind burn, let's just say that."



As for the responsibilities of taking on a creative role outside of her usual acting space, the We're the Millers star admitted: "Being a leader, being someone that people look up to for guidance, you have a lot of people to answer and take care of on many levels... Multi-tasking creatively and as a producer. And personal as well. It's all very fulfilling to me."



And Aniston has no plans to slow down in the New Year, adding: "I'm ready to get back to work on the show. I'm ready to see what 2020 brings me."