Elsa Pataky has to put 'a lot of effort' into her marriage with Chris Hemsworth

The 43-year-old model has been married to the 'Thor' star since 2010 and has admitted their relationship may look "perfect" to outsiders but they have to put a lot of work into it to make sure it stays harmonious and loving.



Speaking to WHO magazine, the blonde beauty - who has kids India, seven, and five-year-old twins Sasha and Tristan with Chris - said: "Nothing is as easy and perfect as it looks... There are those moments where you fight. You have to put a lot of effort into [your marriage].



"We have those moments where we shout at the kids and then we feel like horrible parents and we have to work at being a couple like everyone else."



Elsa and her family moved to Chris' native home in Australia four years ago, and although the Spanish native doesn't hail from the area herself, she was keen to move there because she'd "dreamed" about it since she was little.



She said recently: "We've been in Australia for four years now, but we travel a lot. It wasn't very difficult for me to adapt because it's what I have dreamed about since I was little: to live in nature surrounded by animals, with green all around and close to the beaches and the sea. I, who have lived in the city, have seen myself more as a farmer than as a city girl."



And the 'Tidelands' actress also didn't have any issues when she decided to step back from work in order to raise her family and let 36-year-old Chris carry on with his Hollywood career, because it was her choice to do so.



She explained: "I wanted to focus on my children because I had already worked a lot. My husband was starting his career; it was his moment, and I wanted him to take advantage to work more. We decided if we had children, I wanted to stay with them and enjoy them to the fullest - but it was my decision. It can be managed perfectly, as we see women do nowadays."