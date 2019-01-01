Tom Hanks: 'Rich people can't do comedy'

Tom Hanks thinks people from wealthy backgrounds can't be comic actors because they struggle to see the humour in life's hardships.

The Forrest Gump actor is primarily known for his dramatic roles but has also starred in a number of romantic comedies like Sleepless in Seattle and You've Got Mail.

But in an actors' roundtable with The Hollywood Reporter, Tom, who grew up in a working-class family in California, questioned whether he'd have comic chops if he was from a wealthy background.

"Can you be funny if you grew up with a built-in swimming pool in your backyard? I don't think you can," he mused. "If you grew up being able to swim any time you wanted to, you experienced none of the shortcomings of life that you turn into self-deprecation. You can't do it."

He also said that a key to acting is the pressure he feels to nail a role because so many people are depending on him, and others have made huge sacrifices to ensure a movie gets made.

"Look, the whole thing is a struggle. (Especially when) it's three in the morning (on set) and the movie is now upon your shoulders, 'Don't f**k this up!'" the 63-year-old explained. "And then, they sit back and you wait and you've got to go there, man, you've just got to go, tragedy or comedy.

"It happens 10 times a week sometimes. 'Oh wow, we shut down the whole street for this. We're ready.' 'Uh, please give me a gun so I can shoot myself in the hip and not have to do this movie anymore.'"

Tom's latest movie, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, debuted in cinemas last month.