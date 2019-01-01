Kevin Hart hates working with animals in movies

Kevin Hart didn't enjoy working with real animals on Jumanji: The Next Level as he was terrified of the camel he had to ride.

The funnyman reprises his role as video game avatar Franklin 'Moose' Finbar in the sequel to 2017's Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, but was less comfortable during filming this time as he had to deal with real beasts.

Kevin explained during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show that he prefers working with computer-generated animals as he can trust them more.

"I prefer green screen to actual animals - I have a certain respect for them because we don't know what they are thinking!" he laughed.

However, his co-star Dwayne Johnson then revealed the real reason was because he had to ride a camel during a segment of the film set in the desert. "It's a fear. He is terrified of camels!" he added.

The Ride Along actor also discussed playing a different character in the sequel, as he is now the avatar for Danny Glover's Milo Walker, rather than the young athlete Anthony 'Fridge' Johnson.

"The thought of (playing an avatar) is challenging, but when you embrace the idea, it's actually more fun than anything and we had the opportunity to elevate the first movie we did. The challenge was to come back and outdo that success," he said.

Elsewhere in the interview, the wrestler-turned-actor shared his delight with the sequel, which expands upon the first movie, which was a reboot of the original 1995 film Jumanji, starring Robin Williams.

"The first movie was amazing - it really took off," Johnson said. "With the success of that, we wanted to come back even bigger for part two so we all committed to each other that the story would be right and that the creativity would expand the Jumanji universe."

Jumanji: The Next Level, which also stars Karen Gillan, Jack Black, and Nick Jonas, is out on 13 December.