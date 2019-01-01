Marriage Story's Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson lead 2020 SAG Awards nominees

Marriage Story stars Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson are among the nominees for the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards.

Driver was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor on Wednesday, while his co-star is in contention for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role.

He will compete with Christian Bale (Ford v Ferrari), Leonardo DiCaprio, (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), Taron Egerton (Rocketman), and Joaquin Phoenix (Joker), while Johansson will take on Renee Zellweger (Judy), Charlize Theron, (Bombshell), Lupita Nyong'o (Us), and Cynthia Erivo (Harriet).

The Black Widow star is also nominated in the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for her role in Jojo Rabbit, and is up against her Marriage Story co-star Laura Dern, Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers), and Bombshell co-stars Margot Robbie and Nicole Kidman.

In the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role category, the nominees are Jamie Foxx (Just Mercy), Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood), The Irishman co-stars Al Pacino and Joe Pesci, as well as Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood).

Competing for the Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture are ensembles from Bombshell, The Irishman, Jojo Rabbit, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and Parasite.

Stars of the small screen will also be honoured at the ceremony, and male actors nominated for their TV work include Russell Crowe (The Loudest Voice), Mahershala Ali (True Detective), and Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method).

Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show), Michelle Williams (Fosse/Verdon), and Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag) are among the female nominees for TV prizes.

The nominations were revealed by actresses America Ferrera and Danai Gurira at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood.

As previously announced, Robert De Niro will be honoured with a lifetime achievement honour at the event, which will take place at Los Angeles' Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on 19 January.

The full list of nominees is as follows:

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

Bombshell

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Cynthia Erivo - Harriet

Scarlett Johansson - Marriage Story

Lupita Nyong'o - Us

Charlize Theron - Bombshell

Renee Zellweger - Judy

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Christian Bale - Ford v Ferrari

Leonardo DiCaprio - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Adam Driver - Marriage Story

Taron Egerton - Rocketman

Joaquin Phoenix - Joker

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Laura Dern - Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson - Jojo Rabbit

Nicole Kidman - Bombshell

Jennifer Lopez - Hustlers

Margot Robbie - Bombshell

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Jamie Foxx - Just Mercy

Tom Hanks - A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Al Pacino - The Irishman

Joe Pesci - The Irishman

Brad Pitt - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Avengers: Endgame

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Joker

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

Big Little Lies

The Crown

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid's Tale

Stranger Things

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Barry

Fleabag

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Schitt's Creek

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston - The Morning Show

Helena Bonham Carter - The Crown

Olivia Colman - The Crown

Jodie Comer - Killing Eve

Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaid's Tale

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown - This Is Us

Steve Carrell - The Morning Show

Billy Crudup - The Morning Show

Peter Dinklage - Game of Thrones

David Harbour - Stranger Things

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate - Dead to Me

Alex Borstein - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Catherine O'Hara - Schitt's Creek

Phoebe Waller-Bridge - Fleabag

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Alan Arkin - The Kominsky Method

Michael Douglas - The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader - Barry

Andrew Scott - Fleabag

Tony Shalhoub - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie

Patricia Arquette - The Act

Toni Collette - Unbelievable

Joey King - The Act

Emily Watson - Chernobyl

Michelle Williams - Fosse/Verdon

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie

Mahershala Ali - True Detective

Russell Crowe - The Loudest Voice

Jared Harris - Chernobyl

Jharrel Jerome - When They See Us

Sam Rockwell - Fosse/Verdon

Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

Game of Thrones

Glow

Stranger Things

The Walking Dead

Watchmen