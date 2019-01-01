Marriage Story's Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson lead 2020 SAG Awards nominees

- NEWS
Marriage Story stars Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson are among the nominees for the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards.
Driver was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor on Wednesday, while his co-star is in contention for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role.
He will compete with Christian Bale (Ford v Ferrari), Leonardo DiCaprio, (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), Taron Egerton (Rocketman), and Joaquin Phoenix (Joker), while Johansson will take on Renee Zellweger (Judy), Charlize Theron, (Bombshell), Lupita Nyong'o (Us), and Cynthia Erivo (Harriet).
The Black Widow star is also nominated in the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for her role in Jojo Rabbit, and is up against her Marriage Story co-star Laura Dern, Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers), and Bombshell co-stars Margot Robbie and Nicole Kidman.
In the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role category, the nominees are Jamie Foxx (Just Mercy), Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood), The Irishman co-stars Al Pacino and Joe Pesci, as well as Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood).
Competing for the Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture are ensembles from Bombshell, The Irishman, Jojo Rabbit, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and Parasite.
Stars of the small screen will also be honoured at the ceremony, and male actors nominated for their TV work include Russell Crowe (The Loudest Voice), Mahershala Ali (True Detective), and Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method).
Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show), Michelle Williams (Fosse/Verdon), and Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag) are among the female nominees for TV prizes.
The nominations were revealed by actresses America Ferrera and Danai Gurira at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood.
As previously announced, Robert De Niro will be honoured with a lifetime achievement honour at the event, which will take place at Los Angeles' Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on 19 January.
The full list of nominees is as follows:
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Bombshell
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Cynthia Erivo - Harriet
Scarlett Johansson - Marriage Story
Lupita Nyong'o - Us
Charlize Theron - Bombshell
Renee Zellweger - Judy
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Christian Bale - Ford v Ferrari
Leonardo DiCaprio - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Adam Driver - Marriage Story
Taron Egerton - Rocketman
Joaquin Phoenix - Joker
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Laura Dern - Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson - Jojo Rabbit
Nicole Kidman - Bombshell
Jennifer Lopez - Hustlers
Margot Robbie - Bombshell
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Jamie Foxx - Just Mercy
Tom Hanks - A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Al Pacino - The Irishman
Joe Pesci - The Irishman
Brad Pitt - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Avengers: Endgame
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Joker
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Big Little Lies
The Crown
Game of Thrones
The Handmaid's Tale
Stranger Things
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Barry
Fleabag
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Schitt's Creek
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston - The Morning Show
Helena Bonham Carter - The Crown
Olivia Colman - The Crown
Jodie Comer - Killing Eve
Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaid's Tale
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown - This Is Us
Steve Carrell - The Morning Show
Billy Crudup - The Morning Show
Peter Dinklage - Game of Thrones
David Harbour - Stranger Things
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate - Dead to Me
Alex Borstein - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Catherine O'Hara - Schitt's Creek
Phoebe Waller-Bridge - Fleabag
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Alan Arkin - The Kominsky Method
Michael Douglas - The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader - Barry
Andrew Scott - Fleabag
Tony Shalhoub - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie
Patricia Arquette - The Act
Toni Collette - Unbelievable
Joey King - The Act
Emily Watson - Chernobyl
Michelle Williams - Fosse/Verdon
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie
Mahershala Ali - True Detective
Russell Crowe - The Loudest Voice
Jared Harris - Chernobyl
Jharrel Jerome - When They See Us
Sam Rockwell - Fosse/Verdon
Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
Game of Thrones
Glow
Stranger Things
The Walking Dead
Watchmen