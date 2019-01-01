NEWS Ryan Reynolds reignites mock feud with 'evil' Hugh Jackman Newsdesk Share with :







Ryan Reynolds is playfully trolling Hugh Jackman again, calling the X-Men star an "evil person" who has "duped" the public with his charm.



The Deadpool actor couldn't help but spread a few rumours about the 51 year old during a visit to Jackman's native Australia, jokingly calling his pal a "fraud."



"He's just an evil person," Reynolds said during a sit down with Today Show Australia. "I mean, you guys have all been duped. You think he's this benevolent ambassador to your country. People don't realise he's from Winnipeg, Canada."



Reynolds, who is Canadian, added, "Truth hurts sometimes, it makes your eyes water. Hugh Jackman's a fraud!"

On Tuesday (10Dec19), at the premiere for his new film 6 Underground, the 43 year old reacted to Jackman putting his own face on a poster for Reynolds' new film Free Guy.



"He's gotta get some hits," Ryan told Entertainment Tonight after posting an image of himself photoshopping his image into Jackman's The Greatest Showman poster. "He dishes it out alright, but sometimes you gotta force feed him back."



The stars are renowned for joking with one another online, after Ryan declared "war" on the Logan actor when he wouldn't agree to reprise his role as Wolverine for a future Deadpool movie.



"I'm gonna have to step up my game... I'm gonna just post his cell phone number online!" Ryan joked in an interview with Good Morning America last year.