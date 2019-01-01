NEWS Idris Elba would love to perform on stage with Taylor Swift Newsdesk Share with :







The 47-year-old actor stars alongside Taylor in the new 'Cats' movie and Idris has now revealed he'd love to join the chart-topping pop star on stage in the future.



The London-born actor - who is also a DJ - told The Sun on Sunday newspaper's Bizarre on Sunday Column: "I've known Taylor a few years. People see the album sales, the awards. What they don't see is the hard work.



"She is an incredibly hard-working person, she isn't resting on her achievements. To perform live with her would be fun and hopefully we can make that happen."



Idris recently admitted that starring in 'Cats' was "one of the best film experiences" of his career.



Tom Hooper's musical adaptation of 'Cats' also stars the likes of Dame Judi Dench, Jason Derulo and Rebel Wilson - and Idris has confessed to relishing the experience of working with the star-studded cast.



Idris also singled out working on 'Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw' with Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson as one of the highlights of his year.



The British star laughed: "I got to beat up Dwayne Johnson in a movie. I put it on him."



Meanwhile, Jason Derulo recently revealed he is impressed with how attractive his 'Cats' character is.



The singer plays Rum Tum Tugger in the adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical and he believes the character's appeal lies in his confidence.



He said: "I thought I was an attractive cat, yeah. I wouldn't want to take it home, but it's pretty decent."