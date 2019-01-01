NEWS Zac Efron recovering after battling life-threatening bacterial infection - report Newsdesk Share with :







Zac Efron is recovering after nearly dying from a bacterial infection while filming his upcoming documentary series in Papua New Guinea.



The Greatest Showman star headed into the jungle to live off the grid for 21 days, with nothing but a guide partner and the bare necessities for the new Quibi series, Killing Zac Efron.



While filming the show, the 32-year-old actor contracted a “form of ­typhoid or similar bacterial ­infection” just before Christmas, and was reportedly flown to Brisbane, Australia on a “life-or-death flight” with the assistance of medical professionals, Britain's Daily Mail newspaper reported.



He was then admitted St Andrews War Memorial Hospital in Spring Hill “in a stable condition", where he received treatment for several days before being “given the all clear” by doctors to fly home to the U.S. on Christmas Eve.



Earlier in December, a local tour guide in Papua New Guinea posted several pictures on Facebook of himself with the Baywatch star exploring the country.



And when the programme was announced, Efron said he thrived "under extreme circumstances and seek out opportunities that challenge me on every level."



He added: "I am excited to explore any uncharted territory and discover what unexpected adventure awaits."



Killing Zac Efron is set to premiere with the small-screen platform's official launch on 6 April.



A rep for the actor has not yet commented on the report.