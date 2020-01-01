Ricky Gervais: 'I didn't mean to upset Tim Allen at 2011 Golden Globes'

Ricky Gervais regrets poking fun at Tim Allen at the 2011 Golden Globe Awards, because the Toy Story star took the joke the wrong way.

The Brit, who is returning to host the Globes on Sunday (05Jan19), picked up a mean reputation for his zingers at the awards ceremony nine years ago, but there's one joke he'd like to have back.

Introducing Allen and Tom Hanks as presenters, Gervais said, "What can I say about our next two presenters?", before reeling off all of Hanks' accomplishments. He ended his joke by adding, "The other is Tim Allen!"

Tim appeared to take the joke in good spirits onstage, but Gervais now reveals he was merely acting.

"I think he took it wrong...," Ricky says. "But anyone standing next to Tom Hanks, unless it's Dustin Hoffman or Robert Redford or Robert De Niro, that could be me. But it happened to be Tim Allen.

"I have nothing against Tim Allen. He's a good actor. He's probably a nice bloke. So even though there's no malice and I can justify it comedically and everyone laughed, I didn't want Tim Allen to think, 'Oh, that was written for me. Why me?' Well, because you were standing next to Tom Hanks."

And Gervais won't be holding back at the Globes this year, telling The Hollywood Reporter he is planning to poke fun at the stars, but he doesn't want anyone to think he's being malicious.

"I'm all for forgiveness as well, so if someone gets drunk and says something awful, I can tease them, but I don't want them imprisoned," he adds. "Bad behaviour's not always a terrible, criminal, punishable offence. Sometimes it's like, 'You've embarrassed yourself, mate'.

"There are a thousand people in that room and they've probably all done something worthy of a bit of ridicule. But we're not hunting Nazis. We're going after people who were a bit rude or got drunk and insulted a waiter."