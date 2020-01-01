Jenji Kohan's heart 'shattered' by son's death

TV mogul Jenji Kohan and her ex-husband Christopher Noxon have been left "shattered" by the untimely death of their 20-year-old son.

Charlie Noxon died on New Year's Eve after a skiing accident in Park City, Utah, where he had been vacationing with his dad and siblings.

The tragic news hit headlines on Wednesday, and now his parents, who divorced in 2018 after 21 years of marriage, have broken their silence, admitting their lives have forever been turned upside down.

A statement issued by the former couple reads: "Our hearts are shattered. The cliches about moments like this are true, it turns out. The one about life forever changing in a split second, about the fact that we are all bound up in a web of love and loss, about the primacy of community in times of unfathomable tragedy."

Kohan and Noxon go on to describe Charlie as a "questioning, irreverent, curious and kind" boy who was "absolutely adored" by his family.

"There are no words," they continue. "But words are what we've got right now, along with tears and hugs and massive quantities of baked goods and deli platters...

"Charlie had a beautiful life of study and argument and travel and food and razzing and adventure and sweetness and most of all love. We cannot conceive of life without him."

Details about the injuries Charlie sustained have not been released, but TMZ reports the university student, who had been wearing a safety helmet, is believed to have crashed into a sign on an intermediate ski slope after failing to navigate a turn at a fork in the run.

Sources reveal there were no witnesses as his relatives had been skiing ahead of him at the time of the accident, and there was no surveillance footage of the collision.

Charlie is due to be laid to rest at Temple Israel of Hollywood on Sunday.

Kohan is the creator behind TV hits Weeds and Orange Is the New Black.