Sam Waterston arrested again at Jane Fonda's latest climate change march

Sam Waterston is spending part of the New Year in handcuffs after joining pal Jane Fonda at her weekly climate change protest in Washington, D.C.

The Grace and Frankie co-stars led the first Fire Drill Friday rally of 2020, which ended with Waterston among a group of demonstrators who were taken into custody after calling out bosses of fossil fuel companies for contributing to the threat of global warming.

Since October, the Monster-in-Law star has been holding her weekly protests to demand lawmakers take immediate action.

Waterston, 79, was arrested for the second time on Friday, less than three months after he was busted when he first marched alongside his co-star Fonda.

The Barbarella icon managed to avoid trouble with police this week, having previously found herself under arrest on five other occasions since launching the protests in early October.

Also taking part in the latest gathering was director Josh Fox and Big Little Lies child star Iain Armitage, who had last shown his activism spirit in late November as the 11-year-old pounded the pavement in Washington, D.C. to demand immediate action from lawmakers.

The news emerges a week after Fonda and Waterston's castmate, comedienne Lily Tomlin, was taken into custody in a post-Christmas Fire Drill Friday protest.

And the 82-year-old recently told the The Washington Post that she won't stop until steps are taken.

"We have to get used to being in the streets," Fonda stated. "I mean, if necessary, we're going to have to shut the government down. And that's not radical. What is radical is not doing anything - given what that will lead to."