Joshua Jackson was new wife Jodie Turner-Smith's childhood crush

Actress Jodie Turner-Smith is living a dream come true after confessing her new husband, Joshua Jackson, was her childhood crush.

The Queen & Slim star reveals she began lusting after Jackson in the late 1990s when he rose to fame as Pacey Witter on hit teen drama Dawson's Creek - and now she is married to him.

Asked who her first love was, the 33 year old told W Magazine, "It was Pacey from Dawson's Creek! I was a very young teenager."

Turner-Smith is said to have secretly wed Jackson, 41, last autumn (19) after around a year of dating, and the couple is reportedly expecting its first child together.

The actors have yet to comment on the happy news, but Turner-Smith displayed her growing figure in a long-sleeved, belted cream dress on Friday (03Jan20), as they attended W Magazine's Best Performances pre-Golden Globes party at the Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood.

The outing took place shortly after the parents-to-be returned from a New Year's vacation in Jamaica, where Jackson captured a striking silhouetted photo of Turner-Smith posing nude on the beach.

Sharing the image on Instagram, the actress wrote, "Happy New Year & Happy New Decade... the last 10 years have been quite the ride!!! i laughed, i cried, and, most importantly, I LEARNED. keep going".

"May we all see that our wildest dreams *continue* to come true," she added, alongside the hashtags "#LiveFootageOfMeInMyElement" and "#ItsNotAThirstTrapIfYourManTakesThePhoto".