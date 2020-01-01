NEWS America Ferrera leads tributes to Ugly Betty creator Silvio Horta Newsdesk Share with :







America Ferrera has been left "stunned and heartbroken" by the death of Ugly Betty creator Silvio Horta.



The TV writer and producer was found unresponsive in a motel room in Miami, Florida on Tuesday, with Variety sources claiming the 45-year-old died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.



Following the tragic news, Ferrera, who was made a star thanks to her role as Betty Suarez in the hit U.S. comedy series, took to Instagram to share a snap of herself and Horta celebrating the programme's wins at the 2007 Golden Globe Awards, and wrote: "I’m stunned and heartbroken to hear the devastating news of Ugly Betty creator, Silvio Horta’s death.



"His talent and creativity brought me and so many others such joy & light. I’m thinking of his family and loved ones who must be in so much pain right now- and of the whole Ugly Betty family who feel this loss so deeply."



Vanessa Williams, who played magazine boss Wilhelmina Slater in the show, also shared a picture of herself and Horta on Instagram, writing alongside it: "Still in shock after hearing the tragic news of our #uglybetty creator #silviohorta. His creativity and passion will be missed by so many of us that worked with him. May he Rest In Peace."



And Michael Urie, who starred as Wilhelmina's dedicated PA Marc St. James, tweeted: "I will be forever indebted to this sweet, brilliant man."