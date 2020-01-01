NEWS Tiffany Haddish is 'making time' for love this year Newsdesk Share with :







The ‘Girl’s Trip’ star is currently single, but has said she wants to find love in the next 12 months, and will be clearing time in her hectic schedule to hunt down her perfect match, as she already has a list of criteria she’d like her future partner to meet.



When asked if she is too busy for love, she said: “I’m making time for 2020. Whoever likes me, holla. Now, make sure your credit [is] right, you ain’t got a whole bunch of kids, if you got kids they need to be already grown. I don’t need to be teaching them how to wash their clothes or how to clean their room or nothing like that.”



Tiffany, 40, wants her beau to be “a grown a** man” with his own career, and won’t tolerate him still living at home with his parents, unless he’s “taking care” of them.



Speaking to People Now, she added: “I want a grown a** man. You need to be a full man, not living with your mama, unless she’s sick and you’re taking care of her. But I want a real man that’s got his own business going, his own career going on, and not needing me for nothing but companionship, an ear to listen to, and a little bit of a good time.”



This isn’t the first time the ‘Kitchen’ star has detailed her dating requirements either, as she previously said she wants a man who is “confident” and has “good hygiene”.



She said: "Credit score has to be over 700, no kids, have his own place. Basically don't be living with your momma and daddy unless you are providing for [them].



"[He has to] have confidence in himself, accomplish any task he sets out to do. Have a mole on his left foot. Good hygiene, pretty teeth. He has to have a great smile and has to be willing to smile."