Kylie Jenner confirms $1 million Australian wildfire donation amid fur backlash

Kylie Jenner has confirmed her $1 million (£762,400) pledge to aid Australia's bushfire relief efforts as she faces controversy for sporting fur footwear.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star used her Instagram Stories timeline on Sunday (05Jan20) to draw attention to the devastating disaster, highlighting the threat the deadly blazes pose to wildlife.

In one message, Kylie mourned the news that "over half a BILLION animals have been killed in Australia", sharing a post from sister Kim Kardashian. Jenner later shared an image of herself wearing a pair of Louis Vuitton mink slippers, leading many social media users to condemn the beauty mogul for the timing of her fashion choice. The shot has since been deleted.

Now the 22 year old has gone public with the news of her sizable donation.

"God bless you, Australia. I'm still praying for you. I hope everyone is still spreading awareness. I pledged right when this happened," Jenner shared on her Instagram story Thursday (09Jan20). "I knew that I really wanted to help, so I pledged a million dollars to you guys over there."

She added, "I wanted to help five different organizations and just cover the animals, the homes ... the people and everyone affected, so God bless you. I'm thinking about you."

Jenner's announcement comes after Kim slammed those who felt she and her famous family could be doing more to help fight the disaster, noting she did not believe each good deed had to be mentioned.

"nothing gets me more heated than to see people think they know what we donated to and to think we have to publicize everything," Kim tweeted.