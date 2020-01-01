NEWS Joaquin Phoenix thanked his 'mom' at the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards Newsdesk Share with :







Joaquin Phoenix thanked his "mom" Arlyn Phoenix in his acceptance speech for Best Actor at the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards.



The 'Joker' star beat Antonio Banderas ('Pain and Glory' ), Robert De Niro ('The Irishman'), Leonardo DiCaprio ('Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'), Adam Driver ('Marriage Story'), Eddie Murphy ('Dolemite Is My Name') and Adam Sandler ('Uncut Gems') to the top accolade at the prestigious ceremony on Sunday night (12.01.20), and made a rare mention of the 75-year-old social activist, who he acknowledged for not giving up on him whilst on stage at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica.



Speaking of his parent - whose children Summer, 41, Rain 47, and Liberty 43, and River, 23, are also actors: he said: "I need to thank my mom.



“Mom, you’ve always been my greatest inspiration.



"Even when self-pity led me astray, you didn’t give up on me … I appreciate your support.”



Joaquin also thanked the ceremony for serving up a plant-based diet.



He said: “I’d like to thank the awards for going plant-based and trying to offset our carbon footprint. I do appreciate that.”



And the 45-year-old star also addressed his recent arrest at Jane Fonda's weekly climate change protest in Washington D.C. on Friday (10.01.20).



He added that “sometimes we have to take that responsibility on ourselves and make changes and sacrifices in our own lives."



The 'Mary Magdalene' star and Martin Sheen, 79, joined Jane at her protest in front of the US Capitol on Friday (10.01.20) for her Fire Drill Fridays, and marched up the steps of the US Capitol with a number of other protesters.

They were arrested after failing to disperse when police arrived and ordered them to leave.



Joaquin told the crowd: "The meat and dairy industry is the third leading cause of climate change.



"There is something that you can do today, right now and tomorrow by making your choice about what you consume."