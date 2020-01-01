Billie Eilish to perform theme song for No Time to Die

Billie Eilish has been tapped to perform the theme song for new James Bond film No Time to Die.

Producers confirmed that the Bad Guy singer had signed on to perform the title track for the upcoming spy movie on Tuesday, with the gig making her the youngest artist in the history of the franchise to the tackle the theme.

Billie has teamed up with her older brother and frequent collaborator, Finneas O'Connell, to work on the tune, described by Bond producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli as "an incredibly powerful and moving song".

Gushing about the historic role, the 18-year-old shared, "It feels crazy to be a part of this in every way. To be able to score the theme song to a film that is part of such a legendary series is a huge honour. James Bond is the coolest film franchise ever to exist. I'm still in shock."

While Finneas added, "Writing the theme song for a Bond film is something we've been dreaming about doing our entire lives. There is no more iconic pairing of music and cinema than the likes of Goldfinger and Live and Let Die. We feel so, so lucky to play a small role in such a legendary franchise, long live 007."

Elsewhere, director Cary Joji Fukunaga insisted that James Bond fans will instantly fall in love with the song.

"There are a chosen few who record a Bond theme," he commented. "I am a huge fan of Billie and Finneas. Their creative integrity and talent are second to none and I cannot wait for audiences to hear what they've brought - a fresh new perspective whose vocals will echo for generations to come."

The track will be released to coincide with the global launch of No Time to Die, starring Daniel Craig, in April.

Billie follows in the footsteps of artists like Sam Smith, Adele, and Shirley Bassey in landing the prestigious honour.