Awkwafina has no plans to drop stage name

Awkwafina doesn't plan to drop her quirky stage name anytime soon.

The Crazy Rich Asians actress, real name Nora Lum, told The New York Times that there is a small possibility she might use her birth name in the future, but she's currently planning to stick with the moniker because it gives her "confidence".

"I created Awkwafina when I was a kid. What she represents to me is more than a persona - in the very beginning, I did see her as the confident one, the side that comes out that gives Nora the panic attacks," she explained.

"But as I've grown older I've come to really be grateful for that name and what I've seen it written on. To see her name on a chair back or on a call sheet, that means a lot to me. I don't think that I could shed her right now."

Awkwafina made history at the Golden Globe Awards earlier this month by becoming the first actress of Asian-American descent to win an award in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy category for her role in The Farewell.

However, she was later snubbed in the nominations for the Academy Awards, but the star has insisted she just feels "grateful" for the success she's enjoying.

"The Farewell came out last January (at) Sundance and we really didn't know where it would take us and to see all the attention that it's gotten, that that feels like a win," she said during Television Critics Association press tour in Pasadena, California on Tuesday. "I feel very grateful for where I am and where we've come."