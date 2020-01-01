NEWS Prosecutors want Dina Lohan sentenced to six months for DWI Newsdesk Share with :







New York prosecutors are seeking a six month jail term for Lindsay Lohan's mother Dina Lohan following her weekend arrest for driving while intoxicated (DWI).



The 57 year old is accused of crashing her 2016 Mercedes into another vehicle outside a restaurant in Long Island on Saturday night (11Jan20), before fleeing the scene and heading to her nearby home.



However, the other female driver called the police and gave chase, following the Lohan family matriarch back to her property, where she was taken into custody.



Dina pleaded not guilty to the felony charge on Sunday, and during a follow-up hearing at Nassau County Court on Wednesday, it was revealed that she had been offered a plea deal, which requires her to plead guilty to driving while intoxicated in a hit-and-run crash in exchange for a six month stint behind bars.



Assistant District Attorney Alexandra Wolff is also seeking to place her on probation for five years, reports the New York Post's Page Six.



Following the negotiation news, Judge Patricia Harrington announced she was adjourning the case until 27 February (20) "to investigate possible dispositions and programs that might be available" to Dina, who already has a DWI conviction on her record from 2014.



Her lawyer, Mark Jay Heller, declined to comment on the case following the hearing.