Ryan Murphy to be honoured at GLAAD Awards

Ryan Murphy is to be honoured with the Vito Russo Award at the 31st annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York in March.

Bosses at the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) media advocacy organisation give the accolade to the "media professional who has made a significant difference in accelerating LGBTQ acceptance"

Announcing the Pose and American Horror Story co-creator as this year's honoree, GLAAD chief executive officer Sarah Kate Ellis praised Ryan for promoting LGBTQ representation while creating some of America's top TV shows.

"Ryan Murphy is a talented trailblazer behind some of the most innovative and popular LGBTQ projects in television, theatre and film history, and he continues to bring underrepresented LGBTQ voices to the table in ways that raise the bar in Hollywood," she said. "Ryan's unique and gifted brand of storytelling has not only entertained the masses, but provided LGBTQ youth with characters who inspire them to live boldly and proudly."

Ryan will be presented with the prize, which is named after a GLAAD co-founder, at a bash at the Hilton Midtown in New York on 19 March. Another ceremony will be held in Los Angeles in April.

Previous Vito Russo honorees include Billy Porter, Anderson Cooper, Elton John, Ricky Martin, Andy Cohen, Cynthia Nixon, RuPaul, Rosie O'Donnell, Tom Ford, George Takei, and Alan Cumming.