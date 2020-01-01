Walmart bosses apologise for 'poorly judged' tweet about late Paul Walker

Walmart bosses have been forced to apologise over an insensitive tweet they posted about the late Paul Walker.

The actor was tragically killed at the age of 40 in 2013, when the Porsche Carrera GT he was a passenger in spun out of control, crashing into two trees and exploding in a fireball. The vehicle was driven by his friend Roger Rodas, who also died in the accident.

However, when a Twitter user posted about the retail company selling Pillsbury Cinnamon Rolls with strawberry and cream icing, alongside a clip of a car speeding through traffic with the caption, the organisation shared a "poorly judged" response.

"*me racin to the nearest Wally World*," wrote the user alongside their post, as Walmart's official Twitter page responded: "Hey, Paul Walker. Click it, or ticket."

The employee was likely making a reference to Paul's role in the hit Fast & Furious film franchise, but the joke missed the mark and caused backlash online - prompting representatives for the chain to release a statement apologising for the quip.

"We apologise to Paul Walker's family, friends and fans," they told TMZ. "The tweet was posted in poor judgment and has been removed."