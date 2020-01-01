Brad Falchuk helped Gwyneth Paltrow through 'emotional' drug trip

Gwyneth Paltrow's husband Brad Falchuk helped the actress through an "emotional" drug trip while on vacation in Mexico.

The Avengers: Endgame star discussed the incident during the first episode of her six-part Netflix series, The Goop Lab, which included a segment on the healing benefits of psychedelic drugs.

Discussing her own experience, the 47-year-old confessed she was compelled to try MDMA - referred to in some forms as Molly or Ecstasy - after uncovering a case study where it helped one man with his post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

"I never thought of MDMA as a psychedelic and when I took it, I didn't hallucinate," she said. "It wasn't a rave, it was actually very, very emotional and I was with my then-boyfriend, who's now my husband, and he's a very empathetic, very profoundly wise person and he was able to help me through it."

She added: "It does make me think there's so much to unearth if I did it (for therapy purposes)."

The new series, which focuses on "unregulated" wellness treatments, is set to premiere on Netflix on 24 January.