Tyler Perry: 'I don't make money out of women's pain'

Tyler Perry has denied exploiting women's suffering for his movies, insisting he's just "trying to tell a story" through his films.

The director has built something of a reputation for making movies about long-suffering women, including in his new thriller A Fall From Grace. But at the premiere of the film, Tyler told the New York Post's gossip column Page Six that his main aim with his art is to realistically portray a story.

"I'm always trying to send a message that you don't have to deal with this s**t," he explained. "It's not about making money off of a woman's pain - it is about telling a story. And I wish that people, especially black women, would get off the fact of saying, 'Oh, he's making money off of black women.'"

In a separate interview with the Chicago Sun Times, Tyler opened up about his writing process - which has been the subject of much debate since it was revealed he doesn't have a writers' room.

"As I'm writing, I'm really a fly on the wall, listening to the characters and letting them tell me their experience. I'm not judging them," he explained. "When I'm writing, I just want to know what they're saying and why they're saying it. I'm just literally dictating what I'm hearing and seeing in my mind. I don't set out with a theme in mind. I don't set out with a message. I just let them go on their journey.

"As they'll say something which will become my catalyst to find out what they meant, I'll chase down their motivation. And so I find it in my writing the way that you're seeing it in the movie."