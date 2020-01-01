Milla Jovovich opens up about health struggles as she nears end of pregnancy

Milla Jovovich has opened up about the range of ailments she's been suffering from towards the end of her pregnancy.

The 44-year-old actress is expecting her third child with husband Paul W.S. Anderson, and has just two weeks to go until her due date. But as she nears the end of the pregnancy, Milla is finding it hard to cope with the struggles that come alongside it.

Sharing a picture of herself showing off her bump in a red spotty dress on her Instagram page, Milla wrote: "For those of you who don’t know me, I’m about to have our 3rd baby and I’m SO GRATEFUL for being pregnant again, especially at my age and I thank god everyday for blessing me, but Oh my lord am I ready to have this baby.

"2 weeks and change till we welcome our new little human and as every woman in history who has ever had a baby knows well, the last month is SO HARD! Ladies, what are some of your most uncomfortable memories from the last month before delivery? I mean, i seriously gotta relate to some mama’s for a second!"

Continuing to explain the most painful parts of the last two weeks of her pregnancy, Milla wrote: "I’m fully elephant ankles, back pain, hips hurt, running to the bathroom every 15 minutes. And sleep? Forget it. Which is so annoying because if the baby is a screamer like our eldest was, we won’t be seeing the back of our eyes for the next few years!"

But despite the downsides of the end of the pregnancy, Milla concluded by saying "bring it on" - adding "as long as I can stretch again and go to the gym again and just be able to simply put my socks on again without turning red from effort, I think I’ll be able to handle anything."

Milla is already mother to 12-year-old Ever and four-year-old Dashiel with Paul, and the couple is expecting another daughter.