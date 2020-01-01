Jamie Foxx: 'I invited my mum over for Christmas 12 years ago and she never left'

Jamie Foxx has opened up about how both of his parents now live with him, confessing he never planned to have his mum as a full-time resident.

Back in 2011, the Oscar-winning actor revealed that his biological mother and his stepfather, who are divorced, were living with him at his California home.

And during a recent appearance on Britain's The Graham Norton Show, Jamie explained how the unusual arrangement came about.

The star moved his dad in after he was released from jail after getting booked for possession of illegal substances, but admitted his mum joining them had been unplanned.

"I would always send her a ticket to come and visit and about 12 years ago she took me up on the offer - she came for Christmas," he recalled. "New Year came and went, then her birthday in January and then all of a sudden it was February and she hadn't left."

Explaining how the arrangement works, the 52-year-old added: "They live under the same roof and what's crazy is that he still dates, and my mother will go to his side of the house to check things out! It's a weirdly fun household!"

Jamie appeared on the chat show alongside Michael B. Jordan to promote their new movie, Just Mercy, which is in theatres now.