Heidi Klum defends America's Got Talent comments amid Gabrielle Union exit controversy

Heidi Klum has hit back at critics after the model insisted she had an "amazing" time working on America's Got Talent.

The show is currently in the midst of controversy, after Gabrielle Union was dropped as a judge on the programme back in November, with reports subsequently revealing she raised a number of complaints about race and sex discrimination behind the scenes.

Speaking during the Television Critics Association's winter press tour, Klum said of her time on the series: "I can't speak for (Gabrielle). I didn't experience the same thing. To me, everyone treats you with the utmost respect. I've never seen anything that was weird or hurtful."

However, some fans felt the star, who was a judge on the show for six seasons, was negating Gabrielle's experience in her comments, prompting her to hit back in a new interview.

"Recently, a reporter asked me to share my thoughts about Gabrielle Union's experiences while working as a judge on America's Got Talent. I told the reporter that I had not experienced similar issues while I was a judge on the show - my experience was a positive one. I can only speak of my own truth, and by no means is that meant to negate or question Gabrielle's truth," she told People.

Klum continued, "I am aware that my experience may not be the same as Gabrielle's. What I can tell you is that I am a fierce advocate for all people, no matter their race, age, religion, gender or sexuality. Everyone should be treated equally and with utmost respect.

"Personally, I have experienced very hurtful things while being married to a man of colour and having three beautiful children with him. While everyone's challenges are different, I want nothing more than for a just world and for people to be kinder to one another," the star, who is currently appearing on America's Got Talent: The Champions concluded.

Union's accusations were followed up by a "productive" meeting between the actress and the network, with an investigation by entertainers' union SAG-AFTRA currently ongoing.