Tristan Thompson ejected from basketball game for slapping opponent's bottom

Tristan Thompson was ejected from the Cleveland Cavaliers' U.S. National Basketball Association NBA game against the Memphis Grizzlies for trying to slap opposing player Jae Crowder on the bottom.

The incident, happened after Canadian Cavaliers star Thompson made his first of two free throws during the game on Friday (17Jan20).

Crowder was walking near the free-throw line to come out of the game when Khloe Kardashian's ex went to give him a pat on the backside - which he immediately tried to fend off by slapping Thompson's hand down.

While the referee closest to the action let the gesture slide, another blew his whistle and gave Thompson his second technical foul of the game, which forced him off the court.

Thompson and Crowder were previously teammates from 2017 to 2018, before the latter switched sides.

Explaining the incident after the match, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star commented: "They might have taken it the wrong way probably because they forgot that, I don't know, we were teammates for half the year, so it feels like playing anyone else, like if I was playing Kyrie (Irving) or something. The same thing. They teched us. I'm definitely calling the PA (Players Association) to appeal that - one thousand per cent."

The Memphis Grizzlies won the game 113-109.