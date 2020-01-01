Nick Cannon takes the high road following Orlando Brown's sex claims

Nick Cannon has urged TV star Orlando Brown's friends and family to seek out help for the actor after he claimed The Masked Singer host performed oral sex on him.

The That's So Raven star, 32, made the outrageous sex claims against Cannon in a new viral video, repeating, "I let Nick suck my d**k!"

Cannon was quickly made aware of the unprompted attack and took to Instagram to address the claims, insisting the clip is nothing more than a cry for help.

"When I first saw this I thought it was f**king hilarious!!!!" Nick wrote. "But then after putting a little cognitive effort and analytical thought to the situation, I figured what a great opportunity for a 'teachable moment'.

"First off let me say I am praying for the young brother Orlando even though I don't really know him personally, I have always loved and enjoyed his talent and have been a fan of his past work. He was f**king brilliant in Major Payne, and had us all laughing on Thats So Raven.

"But this is another crucial example of when we allow our young artists to be prematurely exposed by this demonic business and left out to fend for themselves. We need better support systems for our youth and take care of our own. I watched various of this young brothers videos and all I see is a cry out for help (sic)."

Cannon also suggested Brown may have been trying to impress him in an effort to land a spot on his Wild 'N Out improvised comedy series, but this wasn't the way to do it.

"I indeed believe this brother has the God given talent to be on Wildnout but this definitely ain't the way to audition, this actually hurts my heart to see that we have allowed Orlando, along with various other young gifted performers we grew up loving, to just dwindle away after these corporations made their billions off of them," Nick added.

"Now due to substance abuse and diagnosed psychiatric disorders our loved ones are now aimlessly begging for the attention they were once given, instead of the help they actually need. All while we sit back and just laugh."

Brown's outburst comes just over a year after prison and rehab stints at the end of 2018.

The former Disney star checked into a rehab facility following his brief stint behind bars in September, 2018, after pleading no contest for drug possession and changing the locks on a friend's Las Vegas restaurant without permission.

Brown previously had a warrant out for his arrest in March, 2018 after he failed to appear in court to answer to domestic violence claims following a fight with his girlfriend. He was also arrested in 2011 for driving under the influence, and jailed for six months in 2013 after failing to show proof of his enrolment in an alcohol education programme and attendance at 10 Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) meetings as part of a DUI sentence.