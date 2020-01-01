Klaus beats out Frozen II and Toy Story 4 for top animation prize

Netflix's festive film Klaus was the big winner at the 47th annual Annie Awards on Saturday, taking home seven honours, including Best Animated Feature.

The movie, the streaming service's first original animated feature, beat out Frozen 2, Toy Story 4, and How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World to dominate the ceremony and leave the Oscars' animation category wide open.

Director and co-writer Sergio Pablos's film about a hapless and lazy postal worker, who stumbles upon an idea to give children gifts at Christmas, won every category in which it was nominated, including direction, editing, storyboarding, production design, character animation, and character design.

French animated drama fantasy film I Lost My Body, which was acquired by Netflix following its premiere at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival, won the Best Animated Feature - Independent prize.

There was also a big win for Josh Gad, who won the Voice Performance honour for his role as Frozen II snowman Olaf.

The 2020 ceremony was dedicated to animator Richard Williams, who died in August.

The main list of winners is:

Best Animated Feature: Klaus

Best Animated Feature - Independent: I Lost My Body

Best Animated Special Production: How to Train Your Dragon: Homecoming

Best Animated Short Subject: Uncle Thomas, Accounting for the Days

Best Animated Television/Media Production For Children: Disney Mickey Mouse

Best General Audience Animated Television/Media Production: BoJack Horseman

Best Animated Effects in an Animated Television/Media Production: Love, Death & Robots

Best Animated Effects in an Animated Feature Production: Frozen II

Best Character Animation in an Animated Television/Broadcast Production: His Dark Materials - Aulo Licinio (Character: lorek)

Best Character Animation In An Animated Feature Production: Klaus - Sergio Martins (Character: Alva)

Best Character Animation in a Live Action Production: Avengers: Endgame

Best Character Design in an Animated Television/Media Production: Carmen Sandiego (Keiko Murayama)

Best Character Design in an Animated Feature Production: Klaus (Torsten Schrank)

Best Directing in an Animated Television/Media Production: Disney Mickey Mouse - Alonso Ramirez Ramos

Best Directing in an Animated Feature Production: Klaus - Sergio Pablos

Best Music in an Animated Television/Media Production: Love, Death & Robots - Rob Cairns

Best Music in an Animated Feature Production: I Lost My Body - Dan Levy

Best Production Design in an Animated Television/Media Production: Love, Death & Robots - Alberto Mielgo

Best Production Design In An Animated Feature Production: Klaus - Szymon Biernacki, Marcin Jakubowski

Best Storyboarding in an Animated Television/Media Production: Carmen Sandiego - Kenny Park

Best Storyboarding in an Animated Feature Production: Klaus - Sergio Pablos

Best Voice Acting in an Animated Television/Media Production: Bob's Burgers - H. Jon Benjamin (Character: Bob)

Best Voice Acting in an Animated Feature Production: Frozen II - Josh Gad (Character: Olaf)

Best Writing in an Animated Television/Media Production: Tuca & Bertie - Shauna McGarry

Best Writing in an Animated Feature Production: I Lost My Body - Jeremy Clapin, Guillaume Laurant

Best Editorial in an Animated Television/Media Production: Love, Death & Robots - Bo Juhl, Stacy Auckland, Valerian Zamel

Best Editorial in an Animated Feature Production: Klaus - Pablo Garcia Revert