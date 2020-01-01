Klaus beats out Frozen II and Toy Story 4 for top animation prize

- NEWS
Netflix's festive film Klaus was the big winner at the 47th annual Annie Awards on Saturday, taking home seven honours, including Best Animated Feature.
The movie, the streaming service's first original animated feature, beat out Frozen 2, Toy Story 4, and How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World to dominate the ceremony and leave the Oscars' animation category wide open.
Director and co-writer Sergio Pablos's film about a hapless and lazy postal worker, who stumbles upon an idea to give children gifts at Christmas, won every category in which it was nominated, including direction, editing, storyboarding, production design, character animation, and character design.
French animated drama fantasy film I Lost My Body, which was acquired by Netflix following its premiere at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival, won the Best Animated Feature - Independent prize.
There was also a big win for Josh Gad, who won the Voice Performance honour for his role as Frozen II snowman Olaf.
The 2020 ceremony was dedicated to animator Richard Williams, who died in August.
The main list of winners is:
Best Animated Feature: Klaus
Best Animated Feature - Independent: I Lost My Body
Best Animated Special Production: How to Train Your Dragon: Homecoming
Best Animated Short Subject: Uncle Thomas, Accounting for the Days
Best Animated Television/Media Production For Children: Disney Mickey Mouse
Best General Audience Animated Television/Media Production: BoJack Horseman
Best Animated Effects in an Animated Television/Media Production: Love, Death & Robots
Best Animated Effects in an Animated Feature Production: Frozen II
Best Character Animation in an Animated Television/Broadcast Production: His Dark Materials - Aulo Licinio (Character: lorek)
Best Character Animation In An Animated Feature Production: Klaus - Sergio Martins (Character: Alva)
Best Character Animation in a Live Action Production: Avengers: Endgame
Best Character Design in an Animated Television/Media Production: Carmen Sandiego (Keiko Murayama)
Best Character Design in an Animated Feature Production: Klaus (Torsten Schrank)
Best Directing in an Animated Television/Media Production: Disney Mickey Mouse - Alonso Ramirez Ramos
Best Directing in an Animated Feature Production: Klaus - Sergio Pablos
Best Music in an Animated Television/Media Production: Love, Death & Robots - Rob Cairns
Best Music in an Animated Feature Production: I Lost My Body - Dan Levy
Best Production Design in an Animated Television/Media Production: Love, Death & Robots - Alberto Mielgo
Best Production Design In An Animated Feature Production: Klaus - Szymon Biernacki, Marcin Jakubowski
Best Storyboarding in an Animated Television/Media Production: Carmen Sandiego - Kenny Park
Best Storyboarding in an Animated Feature Production: Klaus - Sergio Pablos
Best Voice Acting in an Animated Television/Media Production: Bob's Burgers - H. Jon Benjamin (Character: Bob)
Best Voice Acting in an Animated Feature Production: Frozen II - Josh Gad (Character: Olaf)
Best Writing in an Animated Television/Media Production: Tuca & Bertie - Shauna McGarry
Best Writing in an Animated Feature Production: I Lost My Body - Jeremy Clapin, Guillaume Laurant
Best Editorial in an Animated Television/Media Production: Love, Death & Robots - Bo Juhl, Stacy Auckland, Valerian Zamel
Best Editorial in an Animated Feature Production: Klaus - Pablo Garcia Revert